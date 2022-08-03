Pelosi Taiwan visit edges London markets lower

London markets were weighed down by a poor session on Wall Street triggered by fears over escalating tensions between the US and China after house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index dipped 0.22 per cent to 7,392.60 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 0.18 per cent to 19,838.99 points.

America’s top indexes shed losses yesterday driven by traders fretting over the consequences of Pelosi, the highest ranking law market to visit Taiwan in 25 years, heading to Taiwan.

Beijing officials, including leader Xi Jinping in a phone call last week with President Biden, have warned of unspecified retaliatory action for Mrs. Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.

Those falls extended into the City during opening exchanges today.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Investors already have more than enough on their plate. Now they find themselves having to make room for one more worry, as tensions build between the US and China.”

“After several trade spats during the Trump administration, things had largely calmed down under his successor. But Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan to see the president there has been met with stern warnings from Beijing.”

A strong set of results from house builder Taylor Wimpey sent its shares up over three per cent to near the summit of the FTSE 100.

The firm said future profits will come in at the top end of its previous forecast. It comes despite the house building sector struggling with higher raw material costs, shortages of resources and rising interest rates cooling housing demand.

The pound was broadly flat against the dollar.

Oil prices edged lower.