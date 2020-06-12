Pearson shares rocket as Cevian Capital snaps up stake

Pearson shares surged almost 10 per cent this morning after activist investor Cevian Capital unmasked a 5.4 per cent stake.

A regulatory filing in the US yesterday showed Stockholm-based investor Cevian Capital had taken a stake of 40.6m shares.

Shares in the educational publisher were up 9.7 per cent to 562.6p at 09.30 BST on the FTSE this morning.

“We have an open, ongoing dialogue with all our shareholders,” a Pearson spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

Cevian said it has discussed “numerous operational and strategic opportunities to maximise shareholder value” with Pearson’s board management, including, “without limitation, opportunities to improve management”.

The Swedish investor manages more than €13bn worth of shares and usually pushes for strategy shake-ups in the companies it invests in.

It comes as Pearson last year made the tough transition to become digital-first as interest in physical educational material wanes.

Sales of Pearson’s educational textbooks have plummeted 90 per cent from 21m in 2012 to just 2m expected sales in 2020.

The focus on producing digital material comes as children have been forced to turn to online classrooms as schools remain shuttered during the lockdown.