Paula Vennells: Former Post Office chief denies she ‘ironed away disturbing complaints’

Former chief executive Paula Vennells has denied the Post Office used methods to “iron away” some “very disturbing complaints” while giving evidence to the Horizon IT scandal. Photo: PA

Former chief executive Paula Vennells has denied the Post Office used methods to “iron away” some “very disturbing complaints” while giving evidence to the Horizon IT scandal.

Vennells, the former boss of the embattled organisation, made an emotional appearance at the official inquiry, which saw her break into tears on multiple occasions this morning.

As she gave evidence on Wednesday, the 65-year-old ordained priest admitted she “made mistakes” but denied there was a conspiracy to cover up the scandal.

Inquiry counsel Jason Beer KC asked Vennells about a 2013 email she wrote to a forensic investigator looking into Horizon issues, in which she called eight sub-postmasters’ cases “very disturbing”, before the Post Office ended the work of the investigators, Second Sight.

She had written: “I have just read through the attachments. Apart from finding them very disturbing [I defy anyone not to], I am now even better informed… I take this very seriously.”

This email was published by ITV ahead of her evidence session, indicating Vennells was aware of issues a decade ago – despite telling the House of Commons business select committee in 2015 there was no evidence of miscarriages of justice.

Highlighting her apparent change of stance, he asked: “Did the Post Office use a series of tactics and systems to iron away these very disturbing complaints over the next 18 months?”

Beer added: “How was it that what struck you as very disturbing complaints ended up as being without substance?

“What happened between you finding these eight cases very disturbing and you shutting down the mediation scheme. When did they cease to become very disturbing?”

Vennells responded: “That was not my understanding.”

She continued: “My understanding was that every complaint was looked at in detail. They were reinvestigated and information was sought from Fujitsu.”

Vennells stated that Second Sight “complimented the Post Office on the standard and detail of the investigation”.

She added: “This sounds very hollow now… and it’s completely unacceptable; and deeply sad and I am very sorry that we did not reach the right conclusion on these cases.”

Hundreds of subpostmasters were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after Horizon, owned by Japanese company Fujitsu, made it appear that money was missing from their branches.

The Met Police previously said they are looking at “potential fraud offences” arising out of the prosecution of subpostmasters, such as money “recovered” via prosecutions or civil actions.

Two Fujitsu experts, who were trial witnesses, are being investigated for perverting the course of justice and perjury, but nobody has been arrested since the inquiry began in 2020.

There are unlikely to be any criminal charges until inquiry chairman Sir Wyn Williams completes his final report, which is expected to be published next year.

Hundreds of sub-postmasters are still awaiting compensation despite the government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.