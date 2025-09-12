Patrick McLoughlin to leave northern transport role

Former Conservative minister Patrick McLoughlin is to step down. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Former Cabinet minister Patrick McLoughlin is to step back from his role at a key transport group for the North of England.

McLoughlin is stepping down as chair of Transport for the North (TfN)’s board, with his last meeting to be held in Darlington next Monday.

He was transport secretary under David Cameron and served as chairman of the Conservative Party under Theresa May.

After serving on the board as chair for four years, McLoughlin is stepping back as the group is preparing for the 200th anniversary of the world’s first passenger rail services.

McLoughlin was critical to unlocking “sustainable” and “inclusive” growth as he led the TfN’s board through opposition to closure to rail station ticket offices, which was eventually acted upon by the government, according to a statement issued by TfN.

Martin Tugwell, chief executive of TfN, said: “I know political leaders and partners from across the North will join me in thanking Lord McLoughlin for his service to the board.

“His insight and experience, including as a former transport secretary, has helped guide our board and the TfN team over the last few years in working together to secure investment in the North’s transport system.”

Regional transport a key priority

Mayor and council leaders are set to gather at the meeting on Monday to discuss “outcomes” from the government’s spending review and freight priorities.

A successor to McLoughlin will also be announced in due course.

McLoughlin, a former miner, first entered government under Margaret Thatcher and went on to serve under successive Tory prime ministers including John Major and David Cameron.

He was chief whip under Cameron, having served the same role in opposition.

He left the government in early 2018 and joined the TfN as chair four years later.

The transport body oversees 20 local transport authorities, including across Manchester and Leeds.

It has been a part of plans to build HS2, the railway track originally designed to be between London and Manchester that has suffered from costly delays and difficulties over red tape.