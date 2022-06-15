Patel: UK’s Rwanda immigration policy is ‘legally compliant’

Priti Patel said “the usual suspects … have set out to thwart and even campaign against these efforts and with that the will of the British people”

Priti Patel has said the UK’s policy to send Channel migrants to Rwanda is “fully compliant” with domestic and international law, while not ruling out a move to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Responding to a decision by European judges to block the first flight of immigrants to Rwanda, the home secretary said “the usual suspects … have set out to thwart and even campaign against these efforts and with that the will of the British people” and that “preparations for our future flights … have already begun”.

Up to seven people were going to be flown to Rwanda last night, however the flight was cancelled just minutes before the scheduled takeoff after an intervention from the European Court of Human Rights.

The policy, announced in April, has been criticised by opposition parties and human rights groups as being inhumane.

Patel told MPs in the House of Commons that “inaction is not an option, or at least not a morally responsible one”.

She said: “This government will not be deterred from doing the right thing. We will not be put off by the inevitable legal last minute challenges.”

“We believe that we are fully compliant with our domestic and international obligations and preparations for our future flights and the next flights have already begun.”

A series of Conservative MPs have called on the government to withdraw from the ECHR, with Patel and Number 10 not ruling the option out.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “We are keeping all options on the table including any further legal reforms that may be necessary. We will look at all of the legislation and processes in this round.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Rwanda policy is “a shambles and it is shameful and the home secretary has no one but herself to blame”.

“This is not, and never has been, a serious policy and she knew that when she chartered the plane,” she said.