Passed away at 43: London celebrity chef Gurpareet Bains hit by sudden heart attack

Enfield-based celebrity chef and author Gurpareet Bains has passed away aged 43, City A.M. has been told.

The co-Founder of Vedge Snacks was hit by a heart attack last Thursday and had been in hospital since. Although he regained consciousness a day later, his kidneys failed to restart and Bains passed away yesterday due to heart and kidney complications.

He first came to the international spotlight in 2009, when he created the ‘world’s healthiest meal’, a simple Chicken Curry with Blueberries and Goji Berry Pilau – which contained the antioxidant-equivalent of 23 bunches of grapes.

​Gurpareet’s debut recipe book, Indian Superfood, was published by Bloomsbury in July 2010 and was a number 1 bestseller.

His distinctive culinary concept acknowledges the USDA finding that nearly ¼ of the top antioxidant-rich foods available to us are spices.

Bains combined these spices in abundance with nutrient-dense vegetables, fruits, low-fat proteins and nuts – widely known as superfoods – to create Indian Superfood, a collection of the world’s most antioxidising recipes.

Some praise Bains received over the years:

“Indian Superfood is wonderful – the recipes are truly varied and imaginative”

Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

“Delicious and Happy Food”

Dame Vivienne Westwood

“The best curry I’ve ever tasted”

Chris Evans

“Gurpareet is at the forefront of an evolving Indian cuisine”

Xanthe Clay

“With the methodology of a scientist, and the flair of an artist, Gurpareet brings Indian food bang up to date”

Sanjeev Bhaskar OBE

“A unique window into the benefits of a truly modern Indian cuisine”

Meera Syal MBE

“Genius”

Ching-He Huang

“Gurpareet is a superfood guru”

Sunday Times

“The only book you’ll ever need”

BBC

“A book whose time has come”

CNN

“Power Chow”

ABC

“Skip paracetamol and reach for curry powder”

Daily Mail

“Gurpareet Bains’ foodie bible is up there in our list of culinary priorities. We strongly urge you to try”

Huffington Post

“Masala Mojo”

Times of India

“Incredible recipes that blew us away”

You Magazine

“Gurpareet is a Women’s Health favourite!”

Women’s Health Magazine