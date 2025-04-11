Parliament to be recalled over future of British Steel

Donald Trump has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on British steel exports to the US.

Parliament will be recalled on Saturday to discuss the future of British Steel, Downing Street has confirmed.

A government source said it is looking “take control” of the company after its owner, China’s Jingye, said its two blast furnaces in Scunthorpe were “no longer financially sustainable.”

British Steel employs around 2,700 people but is weeks away from running out of the raw materials necessary to keep its blast furnaces running.

It has launched a consultation on the proposed closure of the two furnaces, with a decision expected to be taken in the next few days. Jingye claims it has been losing around £700,000 per day.

The unusual weekend sitting marks the first recall of Parliament on a Saturday since 1982.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said this week he is keeping “all options on the table” over the possible nationalisation of the Scunthorpe plant.

The sitting will kick off at 11am. MPs will debate “legislative proposals to ensure the continued operation of British Steel blast furnaces is safeguarded,” according to the PA News Agency.

In a letter to MPs, shared with PA, the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the recall passed his public interest test.

UK Steel director-general Gareth Stace said: “Recalling Parliament is the right decision to ensure that British Steel, the wider steel sector and thousands of steel workers and their families are given the certainty they deserve in trying times.

“It is welcome news that Government recognises the seriousness of the UK’s steel industry circumstances and the essential contribution our sector makes to the national economy and security, as well as the communities that rely on it.

“We look forward to further detail from Government on its commitment towards a secure and stable steel sector.”

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of steelworkers’ union, Community, said: “We welcome this decision to recall Parliament.

“It is in the national interest that a solution is found to secure a future for British Steel as a vital strategic business.

“We can’t allow Britain to become the only G7 country without primary steelmaking capacity.

He added: “In the absence of a deal with Jingye to continue blast furnace operations at Scunthorpe as part of a transition to greener steelmaking, it is essential that we see urgent action taken to bring British Steel into public ownership.”