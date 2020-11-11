Pandemic leads UK consumers to cut carbon emissions in 2020

Carbon emissions from six key consumer spending categories were 12% lower at the end of October than they were the year before, according to analysis from Lloyds Banking Group and the Carbon Trust.

Despite the overall fall the analysis found emissions rose 26% between the second and third quarter of the year as spending increased on commuting and travel.

The analysis considered the impact on carbon emissions resulting from changing consumer behaviour across six spending categories: retail, food and drink, commuting, airlines, electrical shops and clothing stores.

Read more: Spending slipped ahead of lockdown but takeaways and web services stayed popular

Fuel spend was a key factor behind the increase in carbon emissions as people began travelling again.

Between Q2 and Q3 carbon emissions from fuel spend rose 59% – the equivalent of more than 1.6 million tonnes. Furthermore, an increase in the amount spent on commuting resulted in carbon emissions increasing by 225% – almost 500,000 tonnes of CO2.

As some international borders reopened carbon emissions from airlines increased as Britons headed abroad for the summer. Emissions rose 118% from Q2 to Q3, the equivalent of an increase of 260,000 tonnes of CO2. Despite this increase, emissions from airlines were still down 60% on 2019 levels.

Fiona Cannon, group sustainable business director at Lloyds Banking Group said: “Our spending analysis underlines the strong link between economic activity and carbon emissions. We need to build back better in a way which is both good for the economy and the environment.”