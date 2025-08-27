What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Padel at Hay’s Galleria Extended due to Popular Demand

Padel at Hay’s Galleria, part of Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival

London, 26 August 2025 – Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival today announced the extension of the pop-up padel court at the iconic Hay’s Galleria, in collaboration with London Bridge City.

Originally scheduled to run until 11 September, the popular installation will now remain open until Friday 24 October 2025, giving visitors, occupiers and residents even more time to experience one of the world’s fastest-growing sports in one of London’s most iconic riverside settings.

Launched in July as part of Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival, the court has welcomed thousands of workers, residents and tourists to enjoy padel amid the historic architecture and vibrant atmosphere of Hay’s Galleria. This innovative activation has proved to be a highlight of the summer, combining sport, culture and community engagement in the heart of the capital.

From first-timers to seasoned competitors, eager to experience padel against the backdrop of the Thames, the extension is stimulated by overwhelming public demand and the festival’s commitment to making sport accessible, sociable, and fun. The padel activation has exceeded targeted expectations with footfall and occupancy levels driving new visitors to Hay’s Galleria whilst increasing dwell time for local occupiers.

The court, open 16-hours a day, 7-days week, will continue to host a range of sessions – from casual matches with friends and colleagues to family-friendly games, inspiring exhibition matches together with complimentary community and charity sessions – helping people of all ages and abilities discover the thrill of padel.

Tony Matharu, Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC, producers of London Sports Festival, commented: “We are pleased to witness enthusiasm for padel at Hay’s Galleria, and are delighted to extend this opportunity for visitors, workers and residents to continue enjoying the sport in such an iconic location. Extending the court’s run until October gives even more people the chance to participate in and enjoy the world’s fastest growing sporting activity. Sport has the power to unite people, foster wellbeing and encourage healthy lifestyles, stimulate footfall and satisfy local enthusiasm for new activities and experiences in wonderful settings.”

A London Bridge City Spokesperson commented: “We’ve been blown away by the response to our padel pop-up, and it’s been incredible to see so many people come down to play, whether it be London Bridge City occupiers, members of the community or tourists. The energy and enthusiasm have far exceeded our expectations, so we’re thrilled to be extending the experience and giving even more people, from first-timers to seasoned pros, the opportunity to enjoy this fast-paced, social game.”

Player at Hay’s Galleria, part of Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival

The pop-up padel court is open daily, 6:00am – 10:00pm, with bookings available in two-week slots. Equipment is provided on-site, with wheelchair accessibility, and players are asked to wear sports shoes.

For more information and to make your booking, visit: www.londonsportsfestival.com/padel-hays-galleria

Full Festival Programme:

22 – 23 May, Guildhall Yard, Launch Event

26 May – 26 Oct, Tower Hill Terrace, Padel

26 May – 28 Sept, Tower Suites Walkway, Padel Table Tennis

26 May – 28 Sept, St James’s Park (Palmer Street), Pickleball

23 Jun – 11 Jul, Toynbee Hall Terrace, Bucketball

4 Jul – 28 Sept, Mansion House, Padel Table Tennis,

14 Jul – 24 Oct, Hay’s Galleria, Padel

21 Jul – 3 Aug, Paternoster Square, Table Tennis

4 Aug – 19 Sept, Padel, St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard

7 – 8 Aug, Guildhall Yard, Football

11 – 15 Aug, Guildhall Yard, Basketball

18 – 31 Aug, Nova Place, Bucketball

1 – 14 Sept, Cardinal Place, Mini Games

15 – 28 Sept, New Street Square, Bucketball



London Sports Festival is delivered by Central London Alliance CIC, Headline Partner – Blue Orchid Hospitality.