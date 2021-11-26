Marshmallow-backed gaming platform PickGuru snags fresh seed funding

Social gaming platform PickGuru has secured £2.6m in seed funding, after rallying the support of unicorn founders.

The fresh bout of funding is set to be pumped into launching and scaling the new platform for 2022.

Investors include the founders of recent unicorn Marshmallow, Oliver and Alexander Kent-Braham.

Founded earlier this year, PickGuru will allow users to challenge their friends in sports prediction games for cash prizes.

The platform, while still in its early stages, is the brainchild of Oliver Slipper, the co-founder of Stats Perform at DAZN.

“I certainly didn’t expect things to take off less than a year after sending out a simple game to friends but the massive popularity of it convinced me that I was onto something,” chairman and co-founder Slipper said.

“Following months of hard graft and huge investment, we’re proud to be building the first UK-focused platform that uniquely combines elements of fantasy sports, gaming and live action, and strongly believe users will love the result.”

PickGuru has so far snagged a £6m pre-money valuation.