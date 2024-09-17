Oxford Street: Former MP for the City and Westminster brands pedestrianisation ‘bullying’

Sadiq Khan has announced plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street in a bid to reinvigorate the nation’s “most famous high street” and attract more shoppers. Photo: Transport for London (TfL)

A row has erupted over Sadiq Khan’s plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street as the area’s former MPs branded the move “bullying”.

The mayor of London today unveiled proposals to ban traffic from the iconic central London retail destination, in what he hopes will reinvigorate the nation’s “most famous high street”.

But Nickie Aiken, the former Conservative MP for the Cities of London and Westminster, has hit back at the plans, which have received the backing of the new Labour government.

She posted on X, formerly Twitter: “So this is what a Labour government means by change.

“Take away local democracy and railroad decisions local people do not support. I hope [the leader of Westminster city council] will stand up to this bullying and bring a judicial review.”

She added: “It’s a shame the mayor is stripping Westminster council of its powers while doing nothing to launch a pedicab licensing scheme which has now been law for over six months.

“Managing pedicabs would certainly improve Oxford Street and it’s what local people want.”

Khan had pledged to pedestrianise Oxford Street in his 2016 manifesto, but was overruled by the council who are responsible for the road, after a public consultation on the measures.

The previous government passed a new law to increase regulatory powers over pedicabs, to be run by Transport for London (TfL), and prevent tourists being charged extortionate fares.

Meanwhile shadow transport minister Greg Smith also criticised the mayor’s plans. He told Politico it was “yet another move by the mayor to drive people out of London.”

Smith added: “He may as well put up a sign saying ‘don’t come here, your money isn’t welcome in our shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants.’”

Stuart Love, the chief executive of Westminster City Council has issued a statement and revealed the council was only notified about Khan’s plans last week.

He said: “[We have] spent the last two years working closely with businesses and resident groups to develop detailed proposals to redesign and improve Oxford Street.

“These plans are shovel ready, have had the support of retailers and the local community and were intended to deliver significant economic growth whilst also securing a successful future for our thriving neighbourhoods in the West End.

“The latest pedestrianisation proposal from the mayor of London was only shared with us last Thursday.

“It will be important to receive further details about what is planned, including how long it could take to be delivered and how the concerns of local residents and users of the street will be addressed.”

But Love added: “We will want to know how they will benefit from any proposals, particularly given the practical challenges pedestrianisation may have for the wider area. As a custodian of the West End, our role will be to ensure that local voices are heard loud and clear.

“The promise of additional funding for the area is welcome as we are all committed to a successful Oxford Street and thriving wider West End.

The Council intends to work constructively with the mayor and the Government to ensure the best outcomes for local communities, businesses and London.”

A spokesperson for the mayor directed City A.M. to Khan’s comments yesterday. He said: “I want Oxford Street to once again become the leading retail destination in the world.

“The transformation of Oxford Street will be a leading example of how working together – City Hall and the new government – we can build a better London for everyone.”

While Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, described the announcement as “very good news for London’s hospitality businesses”.

She added: “Not only can we turn Oxford Street into Europe’s biggest plaza lined with pubs, bars and restaurants, we can show it’s possible to solve the planning and licensing barriers to a thriving social scene. The nation’s high street is back in business.”