Owners will Praise So and Leung for win

Chris So has trained 17 winners so far this season.

BETTORS should tread warily when racing at Sha Tin gets underway with a 10-race programme on Sunday.

Form-book students are certain to be burning the midnight oil, trying to fathom out some fiendishly difficult handicaps, with at least a handful of contenders having chances in the majority of races.

Take division one of the Nam Sang Wai Handicap (7.00am) over seven furlongs for example. Top-weight Horsesain Bolt is the clear form choice, especially after his narrow defeat from the outside draw over the course and distance last month.

Unfortunately, Horseain Bolt comes with a health warning, having raced 27 times in Hong Kong without a win, although picking up 13 place cheques.

With in-form Silvestre de Sousa retaining the ride, and an inside draw a bonus, his chance still looks obvious, but that’s been said about him numerous times in the past.

Another well-handicapped galloper is dual course and distance winner Speed Fay Fay, who finds himself six pounds below his last winning-mark.

The major concern about his chances is the form of his trainer Tony Millard who has only recorded two wins this season, the last one back in November and has subsequently sent out another 61 losers since.

With the likes of last start winner Joyful Genius with Zac Purton aboard, having never won in this class, and bottom-weight Sixth Generation drawn wide out near the Shing Mun River, it may be worth taking a chance with the Chris So-trained OWNERS’ PRAISE.

This progressive four-year-old galloper has caught the eye in both his runs over six furlongs at Happy Valley this season and, being a son of top-class sire Toronado, is certain to improve stepping up in distance.

With an inside draw in his favour, and jockey Derek Leung aboard, he rates a value-for-money chance.

POINTERS

Owners’ Praise (e/w) 7.00am Happy Valley