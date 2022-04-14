Owner of ‘Jack Dorsey’s first tweet’ NFT is struggling to sell it

The businessman who bought an NFT of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first ever tweet says he doesn’t want to part with the digital asset, despite listing it for sale last week.

Sina Estavi, CEO of Kuala Lumpur-based Oracle Bridge, coughed up an astonishing $2.9m for a non-fungible token version of “just setting up my twttr” last year – a collectible he described as being comparable to the Mona Lisa.

Last week, however, Estavi announced he had placed the NFT on sales platform OpenSea and expected to raise more than $25 million – half of which he pledged to donate to ‘GiveDirectly‘ – a US poverty charity.

However, the highest bid so far has been a paltry $6,200 – a fraction of the $2.9m originally paid out. Although Estavi did claim to have received an offer of $10m.

Speaking to the BBC about the NFT, Estavi explained that unless he received a particularly high bid, he “may never sell” the asset.

“Last year, when I paid for this NFT, very few people even heard the name NFT,” he said.

“Now I say this NFT is the Mona Lisa of the digital world. There is only one of that and it will never be the same.

“Years later, people will realise the value of this NFT. Keep that in mind.”

He also said the potential buyer of the NFT “must be worthy” of it, before hinting that multi-billionaire Elon Musk would be a fitting candidate.