Overcrowding is the worst thing about London transport, survey finds

Overcrowding is the main gripe Londoners have with the transport system, a new survey has found.

More than half of Londoners think crammed trains and Tubes are the worst thing about public transport in the capital, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by the London Assembly’s transport committee.

Nearly 40 per cent public transport is too hot. In 2017, the Bakerloo line recorded temperatures of 30.8 degrees celsius and the Central line 30.6 degrees celsius, according to Transport for London (TfL) data for that year.

Meanwhile, 24 per cent said transport is too expensive.

The survey results come as London is set to bask in temperatures of 30 degrees celsius this bank holiday weekend.

Chair of the London Assembly transport committee, Florence Eshalomi, said Londoners “do not deserve to feel as if they are traveling like cattle in packed buses and train carriages”.

“London’s population is expected to grow from 9.1m now to 10.8m by 2041.

However, our research shows that the transport system is already struggling to cope with the number of people in London today.

“It is not enough to have a network that can take Londoners across this large city. Londoners do not deserve to feel as if they are traveling like cattle in packed buses and train carriages.

“TfL and the mayor must bear in mind all the factors that contribute to a good and reliable public transport service for any new, as well as existing, transport projects. It is not only the availability of a service, but also the customers’ experience of it that matters, and we will continue investigating ways in which London needs to improve in this area.”

