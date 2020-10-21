Over half of all rail passengers eligible for delay refunds in 2020

More than half of rail passengers experienced a delay to their journey eligible for compensation in 2020, new figures from the Department for Transport showed today.

This year 55 per cent of travellers were delayed by 15 minutes or more, up 10 per cent from the previous survey in 2018, and 18 per cent on 2016.

Read more: Railway bailout could cost taxpayer nearly £10bn this year

Officials said that the reason for the increased number of refund-worthy delays was that more rail franchises had started offering compensation for journeys delayed by at least 15 minutes, rather than 30 minutes.

However, the data also showed that the proportion of those claiming for delays of more than 30 minutes had increased seven per cent over the last two years.

That figure now stands at 46 per cent, while the proportion of those claiming for 15-29 minute delays is now at 22 per cent.

DfT commissioned travel watchdog Transport Focus to survey 11,656 people to come up with the figures.

Delay repay was first introduced in 2007 and has slowly been rolled out across the UK’s rail franchises. As of today, 17 of the 27 companies offer refunds for delays of 15 minutes or more.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

The figures come with rail franchises now under government control due to a collapse in revenue caused by flatlining passenger numbers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rail companies will remain under government management for the next 18 months, after which the current franchise system, which was creaking even prior to the pandemic, will be replaced.

Today’s figures also showed that franchises had improved in their handling of refund payments, with 94 per cent of all claims dealt with within four weeks of being submitted.

Read more: Railway passenger numbers fall to lowest levels since mid-1800s

In addition, only a quarter of passengers now have to chase to get compensation, down from 29 per cent in 2018.

DfT said it would continue “to require and encourage [rail franchises] to do more to further boost these figures, and will work with them to make claiming as easy, simple and swift as possible for passengers”.