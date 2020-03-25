Over 170,000 join NHS volunteer force to fight coronavirus

Over 170,000 people have signed up to help the NHS tackle the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, just hours after a call was put out for a quarter of a million volunteers.



“At times of crisis people come together,” Stephen Powis, the national medical director of NHS England, told the BBC. “This is a health emergency and we can all play a role.”



Health secretary Matt Hancock last night called for 250,000 healthy people to join a volunteer force to help the vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.



The volunteers will deliver food and medicines, provide transport for patients and supplies, and telephone those who are becoming lonely due to self isolation.



The volunteer network aims to reach up to 1.5 million people who are “shielding” — staying at home for 12 weeks under government advice to protect those who are eldery, pregnant, or have serious underlying health conditions.

The death toll from coronavirus in the UK jumped by 87 yesterday to a total of 422 — the biggest daily increase since the crisis began.



The government has brought 3.5m antibody tests which can be used to determine if people have previously had coronavirus, which will be made available soon, while 7.5m pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been moved in recent days.



Hancock also said yesterday that almost 12,000 recently retired NHS staff have signed up to return to the service to help tackle the virus.



The figure includes 2,660 doctors, over 2,500 pharmacists and other staff and 6,147 nurses. In addition 5,500 final-year medics and 18,700 final-year student nurses would “move to the frontline” next week, he said.



“I pay tribute to each and every one of those who is returning to the NHS at its hour of need,” said Hancock.

