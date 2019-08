More than 100,000 Royal Mail workers are set to be balloted on taking industrial action over issues including job security and employment conditions.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which announced the ballot, had accused Royal Mail of not honouring the “spirit and intent” of an agreement earlier this week.

In a tweet announcing the ballot, the CWU said it “will never bow down to bullying managers”.

City A.M. has contacted Royal Mail for comment.

