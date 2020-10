Every day we’ll take a look at the best pictures from around London and the rest of the world

In TOKYO, a Yomiuri Giants mascot (wearing a plastic visor) dishes out hand sanitiser to fans at the teams game against the Hiroshima Carp. Attendance is limited to 19,000 fans out of a 55,000 capacity. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

In BELFAST, a bar looks to get rid of kegs that will not be replaced for four weeks as the province heads into a local lockdown – a so-called circuit breaker. The announcement was made by Arlene Foster this morning. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

In LONDON, new No.10 spokesperson Allegra Stratton heads into Downing Street. Stratton, who has worked for the Guardian and the BBC among others, will front televised press conferences on behalf of the Prime Minister. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – complete with a patriotic facemask – walks to a podium alongside Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud after meetings to discuss oil security and Israel (Photo by MANUEL BALCE CENATA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Traders in MUMBAI hawk fruit and vegetables in one of the city’s many open-air markets. Covid-19 cases are on the rise in India, but commerce continues apace. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

