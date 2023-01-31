Our biggest ever competition – offering readers a £10,000 cash prize

City A.M. has teamed up with Lucky Break competitions to offer a prize sure to blow the winter blues away.

Readers of City A.M. both in print and online are able to enter simply by answering a qualifying question – and then buying tickets to the prize draw.

A host of different draws could see you walking away with enough to finish that kitchen refurb, fill the hole in the Christmas credit card, or perhaps jet off for some well-deserved winter sun.

Whatever your motivation for playing, our advice is simple – limit yourselves to what you can afford, don’t rely on or assume you’ll win and have some fun!

If our competition ticks these boxes then please enter – and good luck!

Time for some winter sun?https://www.luckybreakcompetitions.co.uk/

Lucky Break Competitions are a prize competition business – in our last competition we gave away over 200 prizes worth £50,000. City A.M. is London’s most-read financial and business newspaper, enjoyed by thousands of workers across the capital each weekday.

We have partnered together to give away £18,000 in tax-free cash in our latest competition.

So why not enter – everyone needs a lucky break!

Terms and conditions can be found here