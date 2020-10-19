Ottolenghi: "Ludicrous" Tier 2 rules will "kill" good businesses

Renowned chef Yotam Ottolenghi has criticised the Government’s ‘tier 2’ restrictions at a protest in London.

The Israeli-born Ottolenghi told Sky News today: “I don’t think hospitality has been shown to spread (Covid-19) restrictions, and if it has then shut us all down and give us furlough again.”

Unless furlough support is forthcoming, Ottolenghi warned the Government would be “killing businesses, really good businesses.”

In so-called ‘high risk’ areas – otherwise known as tier 2 areas – households are not allowed to mix in inside spaces, including hospitality businesses.

Those restrictions came into force in London, amongst other areas, before the past weekend.

Asking hospitality businesses to “start from scratch,” he continued, “will be practically impossible because livelihoods will be lost, and people will have lost their jobs.”

He described the current restrictions on the capital as leaving hospitality businesses open in a “ludicrous” way.

A number of restaurants reported a hike in cancellations this weekend as Londoners were forced to change plans.

A number of those affected attended a protest against the new restrictions in Parliament Square on Monday morning.

