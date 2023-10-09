OrdinalsBot raises more than a million dollars in seed funding

OrdinalsBot confirmed today that it had successfully raised more than $1 million in seed funding.

Founded in February, OrdinalsBot has established itself as the first automated inscription service in the Bitcoin Ordinals ecosystem.

The funding round saw substantial contributions from prominent ventures like Kestrel 0X1, Lightning Ventures, UTXO Management, the asset management arm of BTC Inc, publisher of Bitcoin Magazine and the host of the Bitcoin conference, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Angsana Investments, Deep Ventures and notable individuals like Sebastien Borget, Howard Morgan, Micah Spruill, Ivan Brightly, and Dillon Healy.

The raise has been assisted by Novum Insights, MetaLink Capital, Louis Curran and Digital Phoenix Group, as well as James Haft and PAL Capital.

“It’s amazing to see developers returning into the space,” said OrdinalsBot co-founder Brian Laughlan.

“Together with our investors and recent seed funding, we are building one of the premier infra companies on Bitcoin.”

The platform recently launched its software developer kit (SDK) providing developers with powerful tools to integrate Ordinals functionality into their projects.

¨We are proud that OrdinalsBot is one of the first companies in the Ordinals sector to raise a $1m round,” added co-founder Toby Lewis.

“We strongly believe that Ordinals is a huge market development and OrdinalsBot will enable companies and individuals to store data on Bitcoin and is a key building block in the next wave of Web 3.”

The substantial capital infusion from this funding round will enable OrdinalsBot to expand its API capabilities, enhance its inscription service, and continue educational initiatives.