Opus. A New Horizon

Now launched by esteemed developer Native Land, Opus is set to become a defining

architectural and residential landmark on the south bank of the River Thames. Rising to 50

storeys, this striking tower marks the next chapter of elevated living in London – an address

where exceptional design, cultural vibrancy, and sustainability converge in the capital’s most

forward-looking district.



The latest addition to Bankside Yards

Opus offers a rare opportunity to own a home within a truly visionary development – one that is setting new standards for integrated urban living. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects PLP Architecture, Opus presents a bold yet timeless aesthetic, drawing inspiration from the angular purity of Mies van der Rohe. Its elegant form, clad in shimmering glass and precision-detailed materials, ensures it will become a new icon on London’s skyline.



Home to 249 exquisitely crafted residences, including studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses, Opus has been designed with a singular ambition: to create living spaces that elevate everyday life. Each apartment is thoughtfully laid out to maximise natural light, while many frame extraordinary views across the Thames and the city beyond. They provide a sense of calm, space, and sophistication. Every detail – from the refined finishes to the spatial proportions – reflects a commitment to enduring quality and understated luxury.



Native Land, the developer behind Opus, brings a formidable track record of delivering some of London’s most sought-after residences. With a portfolio that includes landmark schemes such as NEO Bankside and Burlington Gate in Mayfair, the company is known for its dedication to design excellence, sustainable innovation, and creating places that enhance the life of the city. At Opus, Native Land continues this legacy, combining world-class architecture with a deep understanding of how people want to live now—and in the future.



Bankside Yards, the setting for Opus, is a transformative eight-building development that connects the vibrant neighbourhoods of Bankside and South Bank for the first time in over 150 years. Spanning 5.5 acres, it is a pioneering destination where culture, commerce, and community co-exist within the UK’s first fossil fuel-free mixed-use development in operation. With thoughtfully curated public spaces, restored historic arches and a mix of independent retail, dining and arts venues, Bankside Yards offers a lifestyle unlike any other in prime central London.



Residents of Opus will benefit from exclusive access to four floors of exceptional private

amenities

These include a state-of-the-art wellness centre with a gym, spa and hydrotherapy and current pool; bouldering wall, padel court and golf simulator; inspiring work and creativity spaces including an arts studio and podcast room; beautifully appointed lounges for entertaining or quiet retreat; child’s play area and a suite of hospitality-style services designed to elevate daily life. Whether it’s relaxation, recreation, or connection, Opus delivers a residential experience that is both immersive and intuitive.



Opus at Bankside Yards is more than a new address – it is a new horizon for central London

living.



This article is Partner Content on City AM.