Options Technology Brings the First Commercial Quantum Compute Platform to New York City’s Capital Markets

Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of financial services infrastructure, today announced the availability of the first commercially accessible quantum computing capability in New York City, delivered as part of its global hybrid compute platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260128962957/en/

As capital markets enter the next phase of compute evolution, firms are increasingly constrained not by data availability but by their ability to simulate, optimise and manage risk at scale. Quantum computing introduces a new, probability-native compute model capable of addressing classes of problems that are computationally intensive or impractical using classical architectures alone.

The quantum system is deployed within a New York City data center operated by Digital Realty and integrated into Options’ low-latency global infrastructure fabric. The environment leverages commercial quantum systems from Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC), delivered alongside high-performance classical and GPU-based compute based on performance requirements, latency sensitivity, power density, data sovereignty, and regulatory constraints.

Options is making this capability available today by integrating early commercial quantum systems alongside CPU and GPU infrastructure within its global platform, allowing clients to securely access quantum compute for targeted workloads without disrupting existing production environments.

Capital markets workloads such as large-scale portfolio optimisation and derivatives risk modelling are inherently probabilistic and simulation-heavy. These use cases rely on exploring vast numbers of potential outcomes under constantly changing market conditions, placing extreme demands on classical compute resources. Quantum architectures are particularly well-suited to these challenges, enabling parallel exploration of complex probability distributions.

“Quantum computing is no longer theoretical for capital markets, it’s becoming a practical tool for specific, high-value problems,” said Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology. “What matters now is controlled, secure access. By making quantum compute commercially available within our governed infrastructure platform, we’re enabling clients to experiment, validate and adopt these capabilities in a way that aligns with real trading, risk and compliance requirements.”

Access to quantum compute is delivered through Options’ low-latency global infrastructure fabric, which connects more than 70 data centers worldwide and underpins some of the most demanding trading environments in operation today. Clients can engage with quantum-enabled workloads through the same secure, finance-grade controls used across Options’ existing compute and data platforms.

This announcement reflects a broader shift across capital markets toward hybrid architectures that combine classical, accelerated and emerging compute technologies, as firms seek new ways to drive performance, manage risk and unlock more advanced analytics.

By making quantum compute available within a production-ready infrastructure model, Options is positioning clients to move beyond experimentation and toward real-world adoption as commercial quantum systems continue to mature.

The announcement follows a series of recent milestones at Options, including the launch of Capture 200, delivering 200Gb/s packet capture on commodity hardware; the introduction of PrivateMind, secure AI for Capital Markets; and the milestone announcement marking five years of Options and ConnectWise delivering secure cloud backup.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260128962957/en/

Contact

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com

Company Logo