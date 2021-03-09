Oprah-backed Oatly to open first UK factory with 200 new jobs

Oatly, the plant-based milk alternative backed by Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, has announced plans for its first UK factory, which it said will create at least 200 jobs.

The factory, in Peterborough, is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023 and will produce 300m litres of the vegan milk substitute per year, with the capacity to grow to 450m litres.

The Swedish firm said the oats will be sourced locally across the UK and the factory will supply the UK market, where demand for vegan dairy options has soared in recent years.

Oatly is aiming to use 100 per cent renewable energy at the factory, and decrease its energy and water consumption and waste by 75 per cent each at the site by 2029, compared to its environmental footprint in 2019.

Ishen Paran, general manager at Oatly UK said: “Questions about a potential UK factory have been circulating for a while, and we’re really excited to finally announce the news of its arrival in 2023.

“The UK is a really important driver of the global plant-based movement, with growing demand for Oatly across the country, and we’re excited to supply this increased demand.”

Lord Gerry Grimstone, minister for investment, added: “The UK is a leading destination for overseas investment and this is exactly the kind of investment we want to encourage as we look to build back better and greener from this pandemic.”

Last year, Oatly raised $200m from a group of investors led by Blackstone, including Oprah Winfrey, actress Natalie Portman and former Starbucks boss Howard Schultz.

The investment round, which was also backed by Jay Z’s Rocnation, was planned to fund the company’s growth plans, including expansion in current markets and new production plants in Europe, the US and Asia.