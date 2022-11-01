Opinion-in-brief: Suella Braverman’s justifications ring hollow once again

Suella Braverman is in trouble after allegations of multiple security breaches. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The omnishambles at the Home Office culminated in Suella Braverman’s statement in the Commons yesterday, where she defended herself saying she’s on the side of the “law-abiding, patriotic majority of British people” who think Channel crossings are “unnecessary”.

She barely mentioned the security breach for which she was forced to resign under Truss.

Read more Braverman admits sending government files on personal emails six times

She spoke about the attack at an asylum processing centre in Dover, which ended up exposing the awful conditions migrants are subjected to in another centre – Manston – after many were transferred there. Multiple officials have accused Braverman of making unlawful decisions when she decided to keep migrants at Manston.

Reports suggest 4,000 people are housed there, in a location designed for 1,600. Braverman denies these accusations; but this doesn’t mean they’ll go away – or stop exposing how she’s not fit for the job.