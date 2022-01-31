Opinion-in-brief: A day in the life of Nadine Dorries Twitter

Nadine Dorries has caused media storms with some of her tweets. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Clearly, Nadine Dorries is jealous of Rishi Sunak’s social media stardom. The Culture Secretary, famed for telling a reporter she would nail his testicles to the wall, has decided to do what every jilted lover has considered doing, and posting passive aggressive, vaguely amusing jokes on twitter.

After the discovery of the “pork pie plot” to oust the PM by sending in a deluge of letters to Sir Graham Brady by a cohort of 2019 MPs, Dories tweeted a picture of her dinner – a pork pie. “Pork pies are only really only good for one thing”, she wrote. Undoubtedly, she was trying to be funny. And who hasn’t tried to smooth over old grievances with a laugh.

Unfortunately the class of 2019ers weren’t amused, according to the Telegraph.

It comes only days after the Culture Secretary tolled the former prime minister David Cameron by calling him a “ticket touter”. Someone reset her password, please.