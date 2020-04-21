ONS: Job vacancies sank as UK entered coronavirus lockdown

UK job vacancies plunged in the three months to March as the labour market shrank over the coronavirus lockdown, official data revealed today.

Job vacancies sank by 52,000 year on year to 795,000 for the first three months of 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Unemployment also jumped by 22,000 to 1.36m in the three months to February ahead of March’s coronavirus lockdown.

That saw the unemployment rate tick up to four per cent, a small increase on January’s 3.9 per cent rate.

“Our final data wholly from before the coronavirus restrictions were in place showed the labour market was very robust in the three months to February,” David Freeman, ONS head of labour market statistics, said.

But while the ONS hailed a strong labour market, it warned of a “softening” picture for March.

And experts warned the UK labour market is now in chaos following measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the jobs market, which was turned on its head in only a few short weeks after being in relatively rude health heading into March,” Jack Kennedy, economist at the global job site Indeed, said.

The recruiter has seen UK job vacancies plunge 48 per cent. Retailers closed for the coronavirus lockdown including those in beauty, food preparation, hospitality and travel were worst hit, Indeed said.

