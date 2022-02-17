Online grocer Ocado inks deal with French retail group

Online grocery firm Ocado and French Groupe Casino have inked a formal partnership in France.

The companies said they had signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture to provide logistics services for grocery retailers in France.

The deal also means Ocado will integrate Octopia’s marketplace platform into OSP.

Tim Steiner, CEO of Ocado Group, said: “The online grocery channel in France has reached an inflection point, with a huge rise in demand for compelling, affordable and efficient grocery ecommerce propositions. Our growing partnership and live operations in Ile-de-France have set the highest bar for the experience French consumers can expect in online grocery.

“This announcement marks a deepening of the relationship between Groupe Casino and Ocado Group, and it will further support the capital light expansion of our partnership into other French regions. For the first time, it will also open up the whole of the French grocery market to Ocado’s solutions.”