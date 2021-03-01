Ongoing negotiations over Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant set for scrutiny

Negotiations between the government and car giant Stellantis over keeping its Vauxhall plant at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire open will come under scrutiny in Parliament this afternoon.

Greg Clark has placed an urgent question asking business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to make a statement on the future of car manufacturing at the site.

Kwarteng is expected to speak at 3.30pm.

The two sides have been in talks for several days about whether the company will develop its new Astra model at the plant.

Stellantis – the new company formed by the merger of Peugeot owner PSA and Renault – has said it will need support from the government to keep the plant open.

The 1,000 people employed at Ellesmere Port have been awaiting clarity over their future since Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares threw it into doubt in January.

Speaking at an event to mark the birth of the new firm, Tavares said that as a result of the Brexit deal, Stellantis would only be able to make its electric vehicle investment in either the UK or Europe.

“The biggest market is on the continental European side so if you look at it from a pure logistic perspective or from a paperwork perspective, perhaps it is better to put it in continental Europe”, Tavares said.

