Vauxhall warns chip shortage to continue for months

Vauxhall has warned that the current shortage of semiconductor chips is unlikely to improve until the end of the year.

It is the latest automaker to raise concerns about the supply crisis, which has impacted car production around the world throughout this year.

Speaking to the BBC, Vauxhall Motors managing director Paul Willcox said that supply shortages were the reason for the fall in commercial vehicles sales in recent months.

“It has obviously suppressed our ability to manufacture,” said Willcox.

“If you look at the industry in the UK this month, commercial vehicle sales, which have been hugely buoyant this year – 59 per cent up – this month they’re 20 per cent down, and obviously a large part of that is because of supply shortages.”

Vauxhall builds cars at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire and vans at a site in Luton. Both have seen production disrupted at various points this year.

Willcox’ comments came after Vauxhall owner Stellantis said that it would extend production halts at several factories across Europe due to the shortfall.

Plants in France, Germany, and Italy will all be affected by the shutdowns.

Earlier this year Stellantis committed £100m to Vauxhall to build electric vans at Ellesmere Port, despite previous concerns that it could pull out of the site.

Willcox said that the investment was “massively important” for the factory, which employs 1000 people.

“The investment of £100m obviously gives surety of jobs, gives stability in terms of the the workforce and stability to the supply chain, which in that part of the UK is obviously very important.”