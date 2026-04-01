OneTeam Partners and EnTrust Global Launch EnOne Ventures

OneTeam Partners (OneTeam), the leader in athlete group licensing and sponsorship, and EnTrust Global (EnTrust), a leading alternative asset management firm, today announced the launch of EnOne Ventures, a new early- to growth-stage investment platform. EnOne Ventures will back companies operating across the broader sports ecosystem, redefining how athletes and their players associations create value, build ownership, and influence culture across consumer products, technology, health and wellness, and youth sports.

EnOne Ventures brings together EnTrust’s $17 billion global investment platform with OneTeam’s access to proprietary athlete intellectual property, operating expertise, and industry relationships, and leverages the organizations’ combined investment deal flow. The venture strategy forms a unique asset base of investment capital and expertise combined with the world’s largest collective portfolio of athlete rights, spanning licensing, sponsorship, ownership, and incubation.

EnOne Ventures launches out of stealth with initial investments in MARI and The Realest, emerging leaders in premium live sports and entertainment experiences and authenticated memorabilia, respectively. The investments will focus on businesses where athletes play a central role in product development, brand credibility, customer acquisition, and value creation across sports technology, consumer platforms, health and wellness, youth sports, and related growth categories.

Since its founding in 2019, OneTeam has successfully invested off balance sheet in select high conviction companies. EnOne Ventures marks the formal evolution of that strategy, providing a dedicated pool of capital and compelling value add to institutional investors and portfolio companies via this more programmatic and dedicated focus.

The launch also marks EnTrust Global’s formal entry into sports, media, and entertainment investing in a dedicated fashion, where it has been investing in the sector as part of its opportunistic vertical for nearly two decades.

Prior OneTeam investments include Fanatics Collectibles, Exile Content (acquired by Candle Media), Under the Lights (acquired by Unrivaled Sports), Hyperice, and Overtime. Previously raised on a deal-by-deal basis through special purpose vehicles, EnOne Ventures establishes a dedicated pool of capital to pursue opportunities with greater flexibility and scale athlete-supported businesses. Prior EnTrust investments across the industry include Rajasthan Royals, Bally’s, and McLaren.

EnOne Ventures launches with an anchor investor base comprised of an Asian sovereign wealth fund, select family offices, and Fanatics. An Investment Committee composed of senior leaders from EnTrust Global and OneTeam will oversee investments, strategy, and governance.

EnOne Ventures expects to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies where athlete involvement drives measurable commercial impact. Portfolio companies will benefit from OneTeam’s operating platform and EnTrust’s global investment capabilities, gaining access to a network that spans licensing, marketing, content, sponsorship, and incubation.

“EnOne Ventures marks the next evolution of OneTeam’s purpose,” said Sean Sansiveri, CEO of OneTeam Partners. “Since our inception, OneTeam has worked alongside the world’s premier athletes and players associations to harness their collective power through group licensing and partnerships. We have seen firsthand how athlete-driven entrepreneurship can spark real innovation across sports, media, and culture. EnOne Ventures extends that mission by aligning athlete and union perspectives with capital to support ownership, build enduring businesses, and ensure those who create value share in the success.”

“EnOne Ventures represents a new model for value creation, connecting institutional capital with the commercial power and credibility of athletes,” said Gregg S. Hymowitz, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EnTrust Global. “Athletes are catalysts of global commerce, bringing unmatched reach, authenticity, and influence to emerging businesses. By combining EnTrust’s investment expertise with OneTeam’s platform, our goal is to generate strong financial performance while shaping the future of the sports ecosystem.”

“The modern sports economy is built on the cultural force of athletes,” said Matt Curtin, President of the NFL Players Inc. and OneTeam Board Member. “EnOne Ventures helps ensure that force translates into ownership.”

“EnOne Ventures will help shape where sports, media, and culture go next. Its model is built on inclusion and shared success, proving what is possible when athletes – who are founders, investors, entrepreneurs, and cultural icons – are centered as business leaders,” said Becca Roux, Executive Director of the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association and OneTeam Board Member.

See more at https://enoneventures.com

About OneTeam Partners

OneTeam Partners (OneTeam) is a global leader in sports licensing, marketing, sponsorship, and media, focused on the commercialization and long-term development of group licensing rights for professional athletes. Founded in 2019 as a joint venture among the NFL Players Association, MLB Players Association, Women’s National Basketball Players Association, MLS Players Association, and U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association, OneTeam builds and scales athlete-centric businesses across sports, media, venture, technology, and consumer categories to generate sustainable revenue and expand opportunities for players on and off the field.

Today, OneTeam represents more than 35,000 athletes across professional and college sports and has delivered over $1 billion in payments to players associations. OneTeam is supported by strategic institutional investors including HPS Investment Partners, General Atlantic, and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value. Built by Players Associations, for Players, OneTeam ensures athletes share in the long-term value of the businesses, brands, and platforms they help create.

About EnTrust Global

EnTrust Global (EnTrust) is an alternative investment firm with approximately $17 billion in total assets and approximately 600 institutional clients worldwide, ranging from U.S. Taft-Hartley plans to sovereign wealth funds. Co-founded in 1997 by Chairman and CEO Gregg S. Hymowitz, the firm has dual headquarters in New York and London, with a network of 11 offices globally across key financial centers. EnTrust provides alternative investment opportunities across both private and public markets, with a focus on opportunistic credit and equity, as well as sector-specific strategies in maritime and sports/media/entertainment, each of which are supported by teams of seasoned professionals. EnTrust’s maritime business also includes ownership of Purus Marine, a maritime transportation and infrastructure company with a revenue backlog of over $4 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260401149068/en/

Contact

Media Contact:

Dave Beauboeuf | dave@uplandworkshop.com | 914-715-9167