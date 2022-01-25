“One size-fits-all approach doesn’t work,” Salesforce chief says in response to 4-day work week

The CEO of Salesforce UK and Ireland has said workers should be allowed to decide “how, when, and where they work,” in response to calls for a four-day work week.

Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO of Salesforce UKI, said “a top-down, one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work” as she claimed that Covid-19 has “accelerated a revolution” in the way we work.

The “9-to-5 workday is dead” Bahrololoumi continued, as she claimed the future of work is “flexible” and “digital-first.”

Bahrololoumi said: “Work is becoming something you do, not somewhere you go and one thing will remain constant this year: a top-down, one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work.”

Bahrololoumi called on firms to embrace “flexible and equitable ways of working” as she said individual teams should be allowed decide “how, when, and where they work.”