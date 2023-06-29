Salesforce £3.2bn investment a ‘ringing endorsement’ in UK economy, says Sunak

Salesforce $4bn investment a ‘ringing endorsement’ of UK economy, says Sunak

Salesforce has announced a major investment of $4bn (£3.2bn) in its UK business over the next five years.

The software company will use the cash injection to improve AI innovation and customer growth in the UK as companies become increasingly eager to transform digitally and capitalise on AI within their business operations.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, praised Salesforce’s investment, calling it a “ringing endorsement” in the economy.

“This investment sits alongside my key priority to grow the economy and pledge to make the UK the best place in the world to start, grow and invest in tech businesses”, the PM added.

Salesforce boss, Marc Benioff, said “this significant investment builds on our long-standing commitment to the UK”.

“The UK is home to some of the world’s most incredible, innovative companies, and we’re thrilled to work together with them to drive the next wave of digital transformation in this new AI era”, he added.

Salesforce revealed the investment today at their London World Tour: AI Day, attended by over 14,000 guests, including customers such as Heathrow Airport, Marks & Spencer, and Santander UK.

UK&I chief Zahra Bahrololoumi said the UK has a “golden opportunity” to grow as a global leader in tech and “unlock long-lasting value for the economy”.