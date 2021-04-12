One person killed in shooting outside Paris hospital

Two people have been shot outside a Paris hospital, Reuters reported, citing a French police source.

One person is believed to have died while the other was injured and was being treated at the hospital, which is in the upmarket 16th arrondissement.

The attacker fled on a motorcycle, the source said, adding that nothing was known about the motive for the attack.

Local media said the person killed was a man and the injured person was a woman who worked as a security officer at the hospital.

The hospital was also being used as a vaccination centre at the time of the shooting.

Footage from the French capital showed dozens of police officers securing the area.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.