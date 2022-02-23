One in four City workers think their firm ignores them when speaking up

Low confidence in employers considering alternative views on issues runs the risk of financial services firms restricting their ability to attract and retain top talent, according to the FInancial Services Culture Board (FSCB) and the Financial Services Skills Commission (FSSC)

One in four City workers think their firm does not listen to them when speaking up, reveals a fresh study published today.

Incorporating an array of views into the boardroom has been argued to improve businesses’ performance levels by increasing the probability of being able to solve problems rapidly.

Claire Tunley, chief executive of the FSSC, said: “The financial services sector is facing acute skills shortages and it’s clear that ensuring an inclusive workplace culture is integral to talent retention, attraction and wider business success.”

Around nine in 10 workers are positive about the steps senior managers are taking to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Worryingly, a third of firms do not examine inclusion metrics at board level.

A fifth of workers fear being judged on their ability based on stereotypes about their identity or backroom, the FSSC and FSCB said.