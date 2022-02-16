Brits brace for triple pronged living standards crunch as inflation hits new 30-year high

Households’ real take home pay will be squeezed at the tightest rate in six decades in 2022, according to calculations by the Resolution Foundation

Brits will be hit by a triple pronged attack on their living standards this year in a sign the UK’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis is set to be blown off course, a wave of economists warned today.

A combination of soaring inflation, looming tax hikes and higher interest rates will erode Brits’ spending power at the worst rate in recent memory.

Households’ real take home pay is set to be squeezed at the tightest rate in six decades in 2022, according to calculations by the Resolution Foundation.

The worrying assessment was sparked by fresh figures published today revealing inflation climbed to a new near 30-year high of 5.5 per cent last month, beating expectations for the fourth month running.

Economists took the figures as a sign inflation will surge even higher, with Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, now expecting it to peak at 7.9 per cent in April.

In an attempt to chase down accelerating prices, the Bank of England will hike interest rates at each of its meetings until August and send rates to 1.75 per cent by the winter, heaping further pressure on household finances, according to Goldman Sachs.

However, rising wages, ongoing supply chain disruption and swelling energy bills will leave inflation elevated throughout the year and keep it at five per cent next January, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

Higher than forecast inflation will ramp up the government’s interest bill by over £10bn this year, eating into Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s room to deliver on promised tax cuts in the coming years.

The public finances are “more exposed to rises in the cost of servicing its debt, and it remains to be seen whether the recent sharp increases will be outweighed by stronger revenues,” Isabel Stockton, a research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, warned.

The retail price index, which is used to calculate the amount the government pays on its debt, is expected to trend much higher than the headline rate of inflation over 2022.

Concern about the blow a heavier tax burden, soaring inflation and higher energy bills will deliver to Brits’ finances this year has prompted experts to slash forecasts for economic growth this year.

Wall Street giant JP Morgan cut its projections for GDP growth 1.1 percentage points to 3.7 per cent, while the Bank now thinks the economy will expand 3.75 per cent in 2022 instead of five per cent.