Omicron could cause “significant traumas” for aviation, Emirates president warns

Emirates’ president Tim Clark has warned of significant traumas brought by the new Covid variant.

Emirates’ president Tim Clark has warned that the new Covid variant, Omicron, could cause “significant traumas” for the recovery of global aviation.

Clark said the next few weeks would prove fundamental for the industry, as scientists assess the variant’s risk and the effectiveness of vaccines in fighting it.

“I would say probably by the end of December, we’ll have a much clearer position,” Clark said in an interview during the Reuters Next conference.

“But in that time, December is a very important month for the air travel business.

“If that is lost, or the winter is lost to a lot of carriers, there will be significant traumas in the business, certainly the aviation business and the periphery.”

Clark added that while the Omicron variant is likely to arrest but not stall completely the increase in demand, the situation for airlines could get a lot worse if stricter measures are introduced worldwide.

“People haven’t made that decision to cancel or pull off, so we’re hoping that it doesn’t worsen, that the border procedures for re-entry are not so draconian that it prevents them from travelling at all,” Clarke added.

The news comes a day after the carrier was forced to postpone its historic first flight to Tel Aviv, following Israel’s decision to ban all foreign travellers from entering the country because of Omicron.

“The postponement comes as a result of recent changes in entry protocols issued by the Israeli Government. The airline is committed to launching services to Tel Aviv as soon as the situation allows,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement.

Following Flydubai and Etihad, Emirates is the third UAE carrier to set up direct flights to Tel Aviv, after Israel and the country opened up diplomatic relations last year.