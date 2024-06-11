Olympia: ‘Transformative’ glass canopy added to £1.3bn Hammersmith project

Olympia, the £1.3bn regeneration scheme in Hammersmith, has unveiled its “transformative” glass canopy as construction work continues for the landmark development.

The project, which is currently Europe’s largest regeneration project currently under development by Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International, said the canopy is “a remarkable feat of engineering” and spans nearly 1,000 sq ft.

The design features five large curved structural steel arches, each with a span of 22 metres.

PICTURED: Works underway at the Olympica

John Hitchcox, chairman at YOO Group: “Olympia’s transformation is more than a brick-and-mortar project; it’s about cultivating a thriving community.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to collaborate with the renowned Heatherwick Studio on this bold vision and excited to reveal the canopy – the crown jewel of the design.”

“This soaring structure will represent Olympia’s welcoming embrace, encouraging visitors to explore the vibrant tapestry of culture and entertainment woven into the heart of the new Olympia.”

Olympia London will open in 2025, and alongside commercial office space will include amenities such as the largest new permanent theatre and over 14 new restaurants.

PICTURED: The £1.3bn Olympia scheme

Frank RoccoGrande, founding partner at DFl, added: “Steeped in 138 years of history, Olympia is a site with immense potential waiting to be unlocked. After years of redevelopment in the making, the visionary canopy by Heatherwick Studio will mark a significant milestone towards unveiling Olympia’s true potential.

“We are delighted to be part of this transformation of a landmark for cultural experiences, leisure, and business ventures – all in the heart of London. This is an investment opportunity unlike any other.”