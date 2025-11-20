Olympia: A canvas for every masterpiece

For 139 years, Olympia has stood as one of the UK’s most iconic venues – a place where industries, innovators, and audiences have gathered to exchange ideas and shape the future. Now, this legendary destination is entering a bold new chapter. Through a £1.3bn regeneration, Olympia is being reimagined as a modern, multi-faceted estate designed to meet the needs of today’s organisers and tomorrow’s audiences.

Olympia will be much more than a venue. It will be a hub where business, creativity, and culture converge. This transformation is not simply about new buildings; it’s about unlocking new opportunities and ensuring Olympia remains one of the most diverse, versatile, and attractive venues for events of every type.

Built for Every Vision

At the heart of Olympia’s regeneration is the creation of spaces that expand the possibilities for organisers. Alongside its grand heritage halls, the redevelopment will introduce a brand-new international convention centre, a private members’ club, a 1,500-seat theatre, a 4,400-capacity live music venue, two hotels, new bar and restaurant concepts and more.

This integration of event infrastructure with hospitality, leisure, and culture gives organisers something unique: the ability to design experiences that are flexible, bespoke, and immersive. Events of all sizes will be able to breathe in or out across spaces of varying capacities. A brand activation can flow seamlessly into a live performance. A conference can end with an exclusive networking dinner. A product launch can sit alongside a curated immersive experience. Whatever the vision, Olympia will provide the canvas to bring it to life.

Designed for Flexibility

The event landscape is evolving fast. Hybrid delivery, experiential formats, and cross-industry collaboration are reshaping how audiences engage. Olympia’s new facilities are being designed with this evolution in mind, offering flexible configurations, advanced digital infrastructure, and sustainable operations that empower organisers to innovate.

From international trade shows requiring expansive floor space, to esports tournaments needing cutting-edge connectivity, to cultural festivals weaving together multiple formats, Olympia’s regenerated site will provide the right stage. Most importantly, it will give organisers the confidence that their events can scale, adapt, and grow within a single, future-proof venue.

Supporting Industry Growth

This regeneration also carries a broader mission: to strengthen the UK’s events industry on the global stage. London remains one of the world’s most desirable destinations for international gatherings, and Olympia’s expanded offering ensures the capital retains its competitive edge.

Read more Celebrate Christmas in style at Olympia: Unwrap bespoke corporate packages

Enhanced transport links and improved visitor flow will make navigating the site simple and intuitive. On-site hotels, high-quality dining, and entertainment ensure that delegates, exhibitors, and visitors have everything they need within the estate itself. By combining business, leisure, and culture under one roof, Olympia will encourage longer stays, deeper engagement, and greater value for organisers and partners alike.

Where Business Meets Culture



What sets Olympia apart is its vision: to create a place where business events and cultural experiences not only coexist but enhance each other. Alongside exhibitions, trade fairs, and conferences, Olympia will also host live music, theatre, film screenings, and festivals. The result is a truly hybrid destination, one that mirrors how audiences consume experiences today and opens new opportunities for organisers to connect with fresh communities.

Ready for What’s Next

Olympia has always been a place where history is made. With its regeneration, it will also be a place where the future of events is defined. By blending heritage with innovation, scale with flexibility, and business with culture, Olympia is becoming more than a venue: it’s a platform for possibility.

For organisers seeking to deliver something distinctive, whether a global exhibition, an intimate showcase, or a multi-format festival, Olympia offers not just a location, but a living, breathing canvas for every masterpiece.

To find out more about how Olympia can make your vision a reality, visit our website, email hello@olympia.london or call +44 (0)207 598 2788.







