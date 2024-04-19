Ollie Phillips: Harlequins play rugby fans deserve to watch

BORDEAUX, FRANCE – APRIL 13: Marcus Smith of Harlequins celebrates victory during the Investec Champions Cup Quarter Final match between Union Bordeaux Begles and Harlequins at Stade Chaban-Delmas on April 13, 2024 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

When I watched Harlequins just about get past Bordeaux last weekend in the Investec Champions Cup, I understood why the south London club get such good crowds week in, week out at both the Stoop and Twickenham.

They play a style of game that is just so addictive and attractive, and it is something other clubs should look to replicate.

Still, the reality is that Quins are unlikely to beat Toulouse in the semi-finals of the European competition next month. And if they do, it is unlikely they will beat the other finalists – most probably Leinster. But the way they play the game really is a good advert for English rugby.

Harlequins mentality

We have seen the likes of Saracens and Sale adapt their style to keep up with changes to the way the game is played, but neither have been able to go up against the best in Europe and come out on top. Bordeaux put 100 points on Saracens across two games this season.

When Harlequins run on to the pitch you know you’re going to get exciting rugby, and that is something I’d like to see from the English game as a whole.

Some teams in England’s top flight grind out matches, if not necessarily results, and they do so looking so lethargic.

Quins play the way I’d want to play. It’s almost sevens rugby in the XVs game.

The question to ask yourself as a fan is the same one asked of South Africa at the World Cup: would you rather win by playing boring rugby or get close to the title playing electric stuff?

For me it is the latter.

I don’t think Harlequins will win either the Champions Cup or the Premiership this year, but I want to watch them again and again. And with rugby in the state that it is, I’ll take that over boring oval ball every day.

Highlights

Wellington to Dublin

The transfer of the week, if you missed it, was the signing of All Black Jordie Barrett by Leinster.

It says a lot when Leinster feel like they need improvement on a squad that is basically the Ireland first team, but in Barrett they have a sublime player who will undoubtedly learn a lot from Dublin life.

It is also a tonic for European rugby. Usually these players head off to Japan, so for Barrett to move towards us is a great boost for the game over here.

That said, seeing the United Rugby Championship get the likes of Barrett and the French Top 14 continually recruit world-class players to their roster, the Premiership does seem to be lagging behind at the moment.

When was the last time the English game signed someone truly spectacular, a world star, from New Zealand? Charles Piutau in 2018? And even he came from another European club.

I just hope the Premiership hasn’t lost its aura while rival leagues are holding onto theirs.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development behavioural change and executive coaching support. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn @OlliePhillips11