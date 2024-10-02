Cheika hit with ban over incident with doctor

Leicester Tigers coach Michael Cheika has been slapped with a one-week suspension for disrespecting a match day rugby doctor.

The Premiership newcomer committed the offence in his side’s opening round victory over Exeter Chiefs, with the RFU disciplinary hearing saying he challenged a call made by the doctor relating to whether centre Solomone Kata should be permanently removed from the field due to head contact. Kata later got a red card.

A clash of heads between Kata and teammate Ollie Chessum left both with concussive symptoms. Both have since been required to undergo stand-down periods despite Chessum being allowed to return to the field.

Cheika was banned for two weeks, with the second week suspended until the end of the season.

Richard Whittam KC, independent disciplinary panel chair said: “Then panel found that Michael Cheika disrespected the Independent Match Day Doctor in challenging the decision he had made that a player was subject to an IPR (Immediate Permanent Removal).

“Although it was an unusual case because there was a lack of clarity about the decisions made about the head injuries, the decisions of the Independent Match Day Doctor must be respected. In this particular case, the appropriate sanction was one of two weeks. The panel mitigated this by suspending one week until the end of the season.“