Ollie Phillips: France needs Les Bleus to get party started at Rugby World Cup

If I could turn back time and play more of my career in France, I would do it in a heartbeat. The country is rugby mad and you’re put on a pedestal by fans. (Christian Liewig – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

That’s why this could be one of the great World Cups – the country is about to descend into two months of pandemonium.

And in the 10th edition of the tournament, which begins tomorrow evening, there’s so much at stake for fans, teams and coaches.

Rugby World Cup storylines

There are storylines of survival, development and resurrection and tales of disappointment and dismay going into this tournament and France is the perfect theatre to host the crescendo.

The Stade Velodrome in Marseille, where England face Argentina on Saturday, is one of the best arenas I have ever played in. Steep, banked seats in their tens of thousands demanding you put on a show. It is such an amazing experience.

This is a World Cup that could light up a generation of dormant rugby fans, and I think it is going to be absolutely magnificent. I am in the French capital this weekend and soaking up rugby and culture 24/7 will be the best.

It makes me giddy when the tournament comes around and so much of where the Rugby World Cup could be heading might be decided by the end of the first round of fixtures.

I think Argentina will beat England and Fiji will beat Wales. I hope, for the sake of excitement protruding into the midweek fixtures, that France beat New Zealand in tomorrow’s opener.

And deep inside I would like to see Scotland topple defending champions South Africa. But the Springboks remain my favourites for the title and I believe it’ll take one almighty shift to stop them from lifting a fourth William Webb Ellis trophy.

England and Wales to flop

I do expect England and Wales to flop at this Rugby World Cup, though Steve Borthwick’s boys should escape their pool and reach the last eight. I am less hopeful for Wales, however.

And if I were a betting man, I would take a punt on Georgia winning the most scrum penalties.

The wannabe Six Nations side struggled against Scotland at the set piece but they’ll be in the mix.

The one thing that this Rugby World Cup needs, though, if for France not to fluff their lines.

There is so much pressure riding on the hosts and a heavy defeat to New Zealand or a laboured win against one of the lowly sides could get the fans a little bit jittery.

When they’re against you it is obvious, and it can be difficult to recover from that feeling inside the stadium.

France can do it, and it would be one almighty party if they did, but the Boks will fancy themselves too.

It’s going to be a very interesting two months and I can’t wait to experience and live every moment of it.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development and behavioural change. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn.