Ollie Phillips: Eddie Jones’ England 23 a good balance between styles

England have a good combination of experienced starters and exciting youngsters on the bench ahead of the first Test match against Australia tomorrow. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The 23 England head coach Eddie Jones has selected for tomorrow morning’s first Test against Australia is a very exciting one.

We’re seeing a balance of experience in the starting XV and some inexperience and excitement on the bench – and it should make for a really interesting battle with the Wallabies.

A lot has been said about the match up between fly-halves Marcus Smith and Quade Cooper but outside the No10 at centre is where the battle is palpable.

Owen Farrell is back into the side and partnering Smith alongside Joe Marchant – whose career of global travel has put him in good stead to be part of this back line – will face the incredible Samu Kerevi.

The bulldozing Wallaby is big in stature but remains agile and a nuisance to defend against.

Welcome return for England

England look good up front with the return of Billy Vunipola a welcome sight for me.

Alongside scrum-half Danny Care Eddie Jones has recalled two very good players.

It’ll be fascinating to see whether he keeps them in the fold beyond this three-Test series or whether he leaves them at the roadside.

It’s an interesting month for England because I’d rather them mess it up now to get it right for the World Cup next year than being spot on now and tailing off for Paris 2023.

Courtney Lawes as captain is interesting, too, due to both Tom Curry and Farrell (both former captains) being in the squad – maybe Jones is looking ahead to where there could be competition for places come next year.

I’m not quite sure where Australia are right now – maybe at the same level as England? Two sides struggling for form across the last year trying to get into a rhythm. It’s a huge series for both.

I think Australia will sneak this series 2-1 come the final Test in Sydney but it will be close. The entire France-Australia series last year had a points difference of just seven.

The same could be true this time around and I cannot wait.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development and behavioural change. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn.