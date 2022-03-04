Ollie Phillips: Corker of a weekend ahead of us in the Premiership

The Premiership has a blockbuster lineup of fixtures this week, and the lack of relegation jeopardy is creating great rugby. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

While an absence of promotion and relegation in Premiership Rugby may be the talking point within the sport, it’s hard to deny that the lack of jeopardy has produced some cracking rugby this season.

With Saracens in second on 54 points and Northampton in ninth on 42, it’s incredibly tight for the three play-off places behind Leicester Tigers, who should put their spot in the top four beyond doubt pretty soon.

Tonight’s match between Harlequins and Newcastle should be a good one but I don’t see past a Quins win. The London club aren’t firing on all cylinders but they should have enough to make sure Falcons don’t pose too much of a problem.

Abramovich sale of Chelsea could take place next week, says Premier League Abramovich sale of Chelsea could take place next week, says Premier League

Tomorrow is a blockbuster day of rugby, and without relegation some of these sides will hopefully be playing some really open rugby.

Worcester had their first win under Steve Diamond a few weeks back but play a London Irish side who just don’t seem to lose – granted, a lot of the time they drew. Irish were my outside pick for the top four and it looks like they’re coming good.

Saracens against Leicester is a huge game, but it’s a shame neither side will be at full strength in this international period. It’s first vs second and this could be a dry run for the final. Expect it to be fiery.

Bath play Bristol in one of rugby’s historic rivalries, and it’s come at a good time as Bath have just started to play a little bit better – though I am not sure this is down to Danny Cipriani being back in the fold.

Exeter are starting to motor, having been shaky in the early parts of the season. Sale can be really on it or at least appear disinterested sometimes but this should be a good match-up for Sunday viewing.

I have left Gloucester’s match against Northampton until last because I know Cherry and White stalwart Charlie Sharples will be doing a lap to mark his retirement.

I was at the West Country club when he got his England caps and he was such a live wire – lightning quick. He was a coach’s dream and will leave the club with some amazing memories, though I imagine he might wish he had more show for it in terms of honours.

Away from the Premiership, it’s worth me sticking my two pennies in to the Championship debate.

Rugby is in the dark ages at the moment and is in danger of losing the entire grassroots game.

I went for a run-out with my local club in Henley this week. It was throwing it down and boggy but the lads turned up and we had a great time.

Those at the top need to be wary of closing the shop and neglecting the gold mine of a player pool lower down the leagues.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development and behavioural change. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn.