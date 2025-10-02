Old Doctor Butler’s Head is the City’s weirdest – and best? – pub

We’re celebrating the best of the Square Mile with our Toast the City Awards. Old Doctor Butler’s Head is on the shortlist for Best Boozer. Here’s why the owners think it should win.

Why does Old Doctor Butler’s Head deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast?

Old Doctor Butler’s Head (ODBH) is a proper hidden gem in the City – we’ve been around for years, serving great pints and pub food classics. We’ve built up a loyal crew of regulars who treat this place like a second home or office.

It’s the kind of spot where you walk in and feel instantly welcome. Winning Toast City Awards would mean a lot – not just for us, but for all the locals who make ODBH such a special place.

Tell us a bit about Old Doctor Butler’s Head

We’ve got a fantastic team and a strong sense of community right in the middle of the City. The team know our customers and what they drink – you often see regulars greeted with their order already being poured. GM Luiz Da Costa has been part of the team for nearly five years, helping to uphold the pub’s reputation and being its face.

Having worked in the City for over 15 years in other pubs, and over 20 in the industry, Luiz has risen from kitchen porter to general manager. His loyal customers will follow him wherever he goes.

Tell us something we didn’t know about Old Doctor Butler’s Head

The pub was originally established in 1610, with the current building dating from just after the Great Fire of London. It’s named after Dr William Butler, court physician to King James I.

Despite having no formal medical degree, he became infamous for his unusual “cures”, including firing pistols near people with epilepsy to “scare” the condition away, plunging plague sufferers into cold water, and dropping patients through trapdoors into the Thames. He also invented a medicinal ale (Dr Butler’s Purging Ale) for gastric ailments. Taverns that sold it were required to display his head on their signboard.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

I really like how closely we collaborate with other businesses in the area and along our alleyway – it creates a strong sense of community here.

What’s your best experience of the Square Mile?

We were proud to be the first pub in the City to reopen after Covid. The reopening was a memorable event for us, attended by the City of London Mayor, our brewery CEO Jonathan Neame, and other guests. For context, Shepherd Neame is the oldest brewery in the UK, established in 1698.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

Whenever I need alone time, I head to the Cock and Woolpack pub on Finch Lane, behind the Royal Exchange – an amazing little spot. The best part is that there’s no phone reception inside, so nobody can reach me!

• VOTE FOR YOUR TOAST THE CITY WINNERS HERE