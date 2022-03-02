Oil prices peak at $113 per barrel as fears over supply shortages escalate

Oil’s seemingly irresistible rally continues amid growing concerns over supply disruption as Russia ramps up conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier in today’s session, Brent Crude reached a peak of $113.02 per barrel – its highest since June 2014 – before settling at $111.03, reflecting 5.77 per cent growth on the day.

Meanwhile, WTI Crude had spiked 5.45 per cent to $109.05.

The discount on the Russian oil compared to Brent climbed to more than $18 per barrel on the physical market yesterday, comparable to levels recorded following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

According to Reuters, Urals grade oil traders have been unable to find any willing buyers even at such a massive discount.

The rising prices reflect heightened worries of supply shortages in already tight markets – with Russia responsible for over eight per cent of the world’s oilv production.

While the West has so far avoided energy specific sanctions, US traders at hubs in New York and in the Gulf shunning Russian crude, as buyers fear unwittingly violating sanctions.

Fossil fuel giants such as BP, Shell, ExxonMobil and Equinor have also announced plans to ditch their lucrative Russian assets – further isolating the country’s markets from the West.

Brent Crude has rallied despite the IEA announcing plans to flood the market (Source: OilPrice.com)

At the state of the union address yesterday, US President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader “has no idea what’s coming”.

The US and multiple members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed yesterday to release 60m barrels of oil reserves to compensate supply disruptions and contain prices, however this so far had no effect on the market.

Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch explained: “Yesterday’s announcement by the IEA that 60M barrels would be released from strategic oil reserves did not have the desired price-dampening effect. This is because the quantity to be released would cover a mere two weeks of Russian oil shipments.”

Conditions across the oil industry were already characterised by tight supplies, with OPEC+ consistently missing its raised output production targets.

The organisation is due to meet today, and is expected to stick to plans to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply each month – even if keeps missing its output quotas.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, suggested that demand destruction could factor in if prices continue to rise.

He told City A.M. “At this point the best chance of arresting the rally is through peace in Ukraine, preferably with Putin gone. If not the price may rise to the point where demand destruction sets, probably around $120 – just like we are seeing in the EU gas market where gas prices ten times above the long term average are leading to lower demand, as some heavy energy consuming industries cut production.”

The oil rally is already being felt in domestic markets, with UK petrol prices rising to record levels.

Prices at the pumps are now averaging 151.67p for unleaded and 155.23 for diesel.