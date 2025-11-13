Ohmium Breaks Barriers: Exceeds 2030 Industry Targets of 10 GW/ton to Achieve 18 GW/ton Iridium Utilization

Ohmium International Inc., a leading provider of cutting-edge, high-efficiency, and modular Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, has surpassed the PEM electrolyzer industry’s 2030 target of 10 GW per ton to attain an 18 GW per ton iridium utilization rate. Ohmium has made significant technological advancements which have resulted in reducing its iridium usage by 50% in its Lotus electrolyzer, Mark 2. This enhances the cost-competitiveness of green hydrogen production by reducing the overall cost of its PEM electrolyzers, which have been impacted by the cost of the precious metal, iridium.

Dr. Chock Karuppaiah, Ohmium Chief Science and Technology Officer, said, “We’ve made significant strides in reducing iridium usage in our PEM electrolyzers, exceeding the 2030 industry target of 10 GW per ton. We’ve achieved a utilization rate of 18 GW per ton. This innovation is crucial, as iridium is one of the most expensive materials in electrolyzer manufacturing.”

Dr. Markus Tacke, Ohmium Chief Executive Officer, added, “We’re proud of the team’s hard work and achievements. By reducing iridium usage and leveraging our high system efficiency (48kWh/kg), Ohmium is lowering the cost of green hydrogen production and enhancing the overall cost-efficiency of our green hydrogen solutions.”

Ohmium endeavors to further optimize its technology, with goals to double the utilization efficiency to 36 GW/ton or less within another year. This progress is expected to move Ohmium closer to its target of near zero iridium usage within a decade. The company’s achievement represents a significant milestone in the development of PEM electrolyzer technology, paving the way for more widespread adoption of green hydrogen solutions and supporting the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

About Ohmium

Ohmium designs, manufactures, and deploys modular, scalable Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals across various industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline exceeding 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113599132/en/

Contact

Maria Quan

VP, Digital Marketing

Media@ohmium.com

TweetText

Ohmium Breaks Barriers: Exceeds 2030 Industry Targets of 10 GW/ton to Achieve 18 GW/ton Iridium Utilization