Ofgem investigates suppliers over direct debit payments

Household energy suppliers are under fresh scrutiny from Ofgem, with the market regulator launching a compliance review into direct debit payment demands.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng revealed the review on Twitter, outlining some companies had been increase payments “beyond what is required.”

The issue first came into focus in March when consumer guru Martin Lewis told MPs multiple energy firms had doubled direct debits in a bid to improve their cash flow.

The founder of MoneySavingExpert.com described the move as a breach of the rules and claimed it was happening across the board.

City A.M. has approached Ofgem for comment.

I can confirm @Ofgem has today issued Compliance Reviews. Suppliers have three weeks to respond.



The regulator will not hesitate to swiftly enforce compliance, including issuing substantial fines. — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) May 3, 2022

Households are currently embroiled in a deepening cost of living crisis, with food, fuel and energy bills spiking in recent months.

The consumer price cap has soared 54 per cent to a painful £1,971 per year with expectations of further hikes this autumn.

This follows carnage across the energy sector, with 29 suppliers collapsing since September, directly affecting over four million customers.

Energy firms have struggled with the lethal combination of soaring wholesale costs, and the constraints of the price cap, while many suppliers failed to hedge properly in pursuit of customers in a highly competitive market.

Ofgem has unveiled market reforms and pledges such as hedging controls, temporary penalties for encouraging customers to switch firm, and is looking to reduce the implementation period for the price cap from two months to one.

It has also spent £14m in work with consultancies such as KPMG, PwC, and Baringa, as it seeks further advice for dealing with surging gas and electricity price, according to The Financial Times.

The £14m awarded in the first quarter outstrips the £13.54mn paid over both 2020 and 2021, which will fuel concerns that the regulator is increasingly relying on expensive consultants.

he regulator has also faced criticism for delegating £1.8bn to suppliers in public money to compensate them for on-boarding customers in the supplier of last resort process, while the fall of Bulb Energy into special administration has cost the taxpayer £2.2bn.