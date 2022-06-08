Ofcom brings stronger protections for UK telephone boxes

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Stronger protections for public call boxes come into force today, despite the fact that 96 per cent of UK adults now own a mobile phone.

Under new rules announced by Ofcom, the changes will mean that iconic red phone boxes will now be protected against removal if they are still needed by a local community.

Although there has been a steep decline in calls made from phone boxes, from around 800m minutes in 2002 to 4m in 2021/22, they continue to provide an essential service in some areas, such as locations without full mobile signal.

And almost 150,000 calls were made to emergency services from phone boxes in the year to May 2020. Some 25,000 calls were made to Childline, and 20,000 to Samaritans.

Specific areas of protection will include places without coverage from all four mobile network providers and where 52 or more calls have been made from them over the past 12 months.

Commenting on the move, Selina Chadha Ofcom’s Director of Connectivity said:

You may think of a phone box as a local landmark, or as a landmark symbol of British nostalgia. But they can still serve as a vital lifeline – perhaps to call a helpline or the emergency services – when no other options are available. Our new rules will ensure that many thousands of phone boxes will be protected for as long as they are needed, as well as supporting the rollout of new street hubs, with free Wi-Fi and charging for people on the go.