Ofcom allows BT pricing flexibility to encourage fibre broadband rollout

Communications watchdog Ofcom said this morning it will create new conditions for telecom giant BT to make significant investments in nationwide full-fiber broadband by allowing the company pricing flexibility for its fastest services.

“We aim to allow all companies the opportunity to achieve a fair return over their whole investment period, and do not expect to introduce cost-based prices for fiber services for at least ten years,” the regulator said in a statement released this morning.

The main reason to allow BT more flexibility is the need for investments in infrastructure and upgrades.

“As demand for data continues to accelerate, the UK’s infrastructure urgently needs an upgrade. This will require significant private investment in full-fibre broadband, which is much faster and more reliable than the networks most people use today,” Ofcom clarified.

